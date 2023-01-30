After the third chapter of the series of The Last of Uswhich surely broke your heart, It’s time for Joel and Ellie’s journey to move into more hostile territory.. This is something we clearly see in the trailer for the fourth episode of this acclaimed adaptation.

Shortly after we saw the love story between Bill and Frank, the official HBO channel on YouTube shared the preview of chapter four of The Last of Uswhere we can see Joel and Ellie arrive in Pittsburgh, where they will have to face a new danger, other humans.

Although there are no details at the moment, a new character will be introduced here. Let’s remember that in the game, it is in this section where we meet Henry and Samso it is likely that we will see these two guys in the next chapter, we can only wait.

Remember, the series of The Last of Us premieres a new chapter every Sunday at 8:00 PM (Mexico City time), and you can watch it on HBO Max. In related matters, the actress of Tess in the games has passed away. Similarly, the second season of the series is confirmed.

Editor’s Note:

The third chapter was quite an emotional blow. Although the meal between Joel, Tess, Bill and Frank was a lot of fun, seeing the relationship between Bill and Frank is something I didn’t expect, and it was a pleasant surprise that a love story of this type could find its place in the world of The Last of Us.

Via: The Last of Us