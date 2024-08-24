Trailer and land plot arrested in connection with terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge

The property of another defendant in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge has been seized. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to court documents and open source data.

It is specified that we are talking about a land plot of 1.5 thousand square meters and two non-residential premises. A trailer manufactured in 2022 was also seized. This implies a ban on sales and other types of transactions with property.

Earlier, the court seized an apartment in Ulyanovsk with an area of ​​63 square meters and a value of 1.8 million rubles, belonging to one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge occurred on October 8, 2022. Then, a truck exploded on the bridge, seven fuel tanks of a train caught fire, and two car spans collapsed.