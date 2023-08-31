The long-awaited film about the life of Enzo Ferrari has finally been released.

Good car films are unfortunately rare. Fast & Furious proves that bad car movies score much better. Still, Hollywood can make a good car film. Take for example Ford v. Ferrari or Rush.

There may be another good car film on the way, in the form of a biopic about Enzo Ferrari. We already wrote about this film eight (!) years ago, but the film is now finally completed. The first teaser trailer was launched today.

The lead role was initially supposed to be played by Christian Bale (that was what we wrote in 2015), but he declined the honor. The role of Enzo Ferrari is now played by Adam Driver. That may not be the best choice in terms of appearance, but he does have an appropriate last name. And he has experience playing Italians in biopics.

The film, simply called ‘Ferrari’, is a Michael Mann project. That is of course not just any director, with films such as Heat (legendary) and Collateral (slightly less legendary, but very good) to his name. He was also involved with Miami Vice as a producer (he was the one who came up with the idea that the Testarossas should be white).

The expectations for this film are therefore high, and the trailer fortunately does not disappoint. That is of course no guarantee for a good film, but we can at least count on a few cool action scenes with classic Ferraris.

The film will premiere tomorrow at the Venice Film Festival, but it will probably take until the beginning of next year before the film is shown in Dutch cinemas.

