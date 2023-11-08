This year started with the terrible news that drift hero Ken Block had died in a snowmobile accident. Shortly before his death, Block was in New Mexico for the recording of Electrikhana Two, a new Gymkhana in which he makes the streets unsafe in the electric Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron. Hoonigan now comes with the news that the new Gymkhana is being published.

Electrikhana Two will be released on YouTube in December 2023. An exact day has not yet been announced, but at least you won’t have to wait long. We see Ken Block one last time in Audi’s electric drift machine. Below you get a sneak peek with the trailer of the new Gymkhana from New Mexico.