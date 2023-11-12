‘Yuyu Hakusho’a popular anime from the early 90s that was based on the manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashiwill join the fever of live action started by ‘One Piece’ and will have its own series, which will be added soon to the platform Netflix. This title, which is described as “one of the best examples of battle shonen anime,” will be re-released after the end of its animated series, which aired from October 1992 to December 1994.

In the following article, we will tell you all the details that are known about the launch of this adaptation, which will feature in the direction Sho Tsukikawaas well as with Tatsuro Mishima in the development of the script.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ live action

When does the live action ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ premiere?

The live action of ‘Yuyu Hakusho’ is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023 through the platform Netflix. For now, the number of chapters it will have is unknown, but the IMDb page indicates that it will have 3 episodes by 2023, so it is possible that its broadcast will be divided into 2 parts.

It is worth mentioning that the manga created by Yoshihiro Togashi It was first released in 1990, 2 years later the anime was released, which was produced by the studio Pierrot. In addition, the story has 2 movies and 3 OVAs (Original Video Animation).

What will the live action ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ be about?

The story will revolve around Yusuke Urameshi, a high school student who spends his days getting into fights. Urameshi meets death after saving a child in a car accident and is resurrected to serve as an investigator of the supernatural.

Hiei, Yasuke, Kurama and Kuwabara will return in 2023 with a live action adaptation. Photo: Pierrot

After seeing his own corpse, Botan, a woman who calls herself a guide for souls, reveals a sad truth: “No one expected that a troubled young man like Yusuke would die doing a good deed, so there is no place planned for him even in the world. heaven or hell”, so he has a second chance on Earth, thus becoming an underworld detective, after passing a test.

This is the cast of ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ live action