In social media A video has gone viral in which a truck tractor appears, dragging a private vehicle on an avenue in the city of Mérida, generating chaos and alarm among other drivers.

The events occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 3, on Aviación Avenue to Circuito Colonias, at the height of the Colonia Obrera de Méridawhere according to the version of witnesses and a Facebook user, identified as Irving Tapia Perez, who recorded the moment on his cell phone; The driver of the heavy unit wanted to avoid the traffic light at the intersection with Avenida Aviación and went into a gas station to “cut the road.”

However, when the trailer came out on Colonies Circuit, struck a Tsuru model vehicle that was leaving the parking lot of a nearby hardware store. Due to the crash, the compact car with three people on board was stuck, but the driver of the heavy unit, instead of stopping, accelerated and dragged the car several corners.

In it video it can be seen that the driver who documents the facts, is following the tractor-trailer along with other vehicles whose drivers honk to warn of the situation, even at a certain moment the guider is heard shouting that “call the 911”, but the driver of the heavy unit never stops his march.

Photo: Screenshot

On the way, a unit of the Department of Public Security appears at the height of a gas station and it is then that the trucker slows down, which is taken advantage of by another truck that was coming behind to overtake it and block its path, so the driver of the tractor-trailer has no choice but to stop.

Subsequently, in the video you can see how the trailer driver descends from the unit, but when trying to give his version of the facts, he is unable to articulate a coherent sentence.

He was immediately handcuffed by a police officer, while other people reproached him for the fact that he put the lives of the occupants of the car at risk, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

The video ends when the cause of the accident is seen handcuffed to the patrol, while the witnesses express their annoyance at the actions of the driver of the heavy unit. According to reports, the person responsible for these events was taken to the Public Safety Complex and made available to Public ministry.