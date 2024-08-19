One of the most anticipated Netflix animated productions for the coming months is Tomb Raider the Legend of Lara Croft. In this way, Today a new trailer has been released that gives us a better look at the story of this adventure.and reaffirms its release date.

Through its official YouTube account, Netflix shared a new look at Tomb Raider the Legend of Lara Croftwhich shows us a union between classic ideas of the series, as well as the most recent work that Crystal Dynamics delivered to ussomething that will surely please fans.

Tomb Raider the Legend of Lara Croft not only takes into consideration the games, but is set after the last trilogy developed by Crystal Dynamics, which concluded with Shadow of the Tomb RaiderNot only does this allow the animated series a chance to close some elements we saw in these games, but it could give way to the new title that is in development.

Although it is too early to know what will be given to this production, It is expected that Tomb Raider the Legend of Lara Croft have two seasonswith the possibility of extending the number of episodes available depending on the success of this production. We can only wait.

Tomb Raider the Legend of Lara Croft will arrive on Netflix on October 10, 2024In related news, Amazon greenlights live-action Tomb Raider series. Also, check out new details about the next Tomb Raider game.

This work looks very good. Everything seems to indicate that Tomb Raider the Legend of Lara Croft will be at the level of Castlevania and Blood of Zeusfantastic animated series from Netflix that raise the value of this subscription. We can only wait to see the final product, something that seems to be positive.

Via: Netflix