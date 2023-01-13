Once again, the cast of the endearing series “Pataclaun” will meet at the cinema to give life to a film. “Year of the Tiger”is the new production of Star Plus, a Disney brand, which will arrive directly to theaters in Peru. The comedy stars Carlos Alcantara, Wendy Ramos, Gonzalo Torres, Nashla Bogaert and Josi Martínez, who is very popular on the TikTok platform.

The story revolves around a restaurant that is about to go bankrupt, so the owners will do everything possible to prevent it. They will go through many adventures, and they will have to face conflicts with people, between good and bad, gangsters and scammers. “The Year of the Tiger” can be seen on March 30, 2023.