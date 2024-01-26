Over the past few months, AMC has shared small teasers and information about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the sequel to his acclaimed series. In this way, just one month after its premiere, The first trailer for the show has finally been revealed, which shows us several returning characters.

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who LiveRick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, and Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, are separated, but they will do everything they can to reunite. Not only does this mean facing a horde of zombies, but a new military power plans to make this task much more difficult.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live It will be a six episode series which will complete the six years between the time Rick was lost after saving the community from a pack of zombies in season 9, until Michonne left Judith to search for her husband, as last seen in the The Walking Dead series finale. This is the official description of the show:

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Separated by distance. For an unstoppable power. For the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other in a situation like they have never known before? They are enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive, or will they discover that they are too? the Walking Dead?”

With the trailer now available, Now we only have to wait until next February 25, 2024 for the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC and AMC+. On related topics, this would be the most expensive spin-off of the series. Likewise, this show will answer multiple questions about this universe.

While leaving Rick alive at the end, something that doesn't happen in the comic, was a controversial decision, it seems like AMC is doing everything it can to justify this path. If the new series is successful, then fans will be more than happy.

