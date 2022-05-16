TheBoys It has just presented a new preview of its third season. It promises that will let out the most macabre side of the villain Homelander, so our heroes will need a lot of help. Everything seems to indicate that they will need an unexpected ally, who will arrive in the form of Soldier Boy.

In this preview we see that Homelander is losing his sanity. Since he is the most powerful superhero in this show, it will be necessary to use someone of a similar level. This is where it comes in Soldier Boy, one of the super powerful additions of the third season of TheBoys.

In addition to the possible help of this ancient hero, TheBoys they could transform into what they want to destroy. Another of the surprises of this third season is that they will obtain a drug that will allow them to have superpowers for 24 hours.. We may be facing one of the craziest and most exciting changes in its history. Here we leave the progress.

The trailer let us see very little about Soldier Boybut from the dialogues it seems that he is someone to be feared. In addition to being a kind of evil Captain America, in the end it is seen that he has the ability to create explosions with his body.. Let’s hope he’s on the side of the good guys and stays that way.

The third season of TheBoys premieres next June 3 on Prime Video. It will be until then when we will begin to receive answers and learn more about its plot. We will also meet the new heroes and villains that will join its cast in addition to Soldier Boy.

Who is the likely new hero of The Boys season 3?

Soldier Boy is one of the most hyped additions all the way up to season three. This character of TheBoys has a similar story to Captain America. A soldier-themed superhero. Of course, being created by the evil corporation Voughtit is possible that it will have its bad side.

Source: Prime Video

This hero will be played by Jensen Ackles, known for his work on the series ‘Supernatural’. During an interview, the creator of the series described them thus: ‘He is one of those guys who has been for decades in the history of Vought (…) it was Homelander prior to HomelanderHe’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition‘. Only time will tell if it will be the perfect brake for the villain in the third season of TheBoys. What did you think of the new trailer?

