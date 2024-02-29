One Punch Man It has become one of the most popular anime and manga in recent years. While it is true that the second season did not meet the expectations of many fans, everyone has been eagerly awaiting the return of Saitama and seeing the final conflict with Garou animated. Well, it looks like this is about to happen, since The first official look at the third season of One Punch Man.

Although it has been confirmed for some time that the third season of One Punch Man was in production, It wasn't until today that the first look at the anime's return was shared. This is the official description of the return of Saitama and company:

“After three years of 'special training', he has become so strong that he is practically invincible. In fact, he is too strong: even his most powerful opponents are eliminated with a single blow. Along with Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared and took a son of the Hero Association executive hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a 'human monster' who was captured by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association's hideout.”

However, there is one piece of information that probably won't be to all fans' tastes. After a fantastic first season of the anime by Madhouse, the second part of this story passed into the hands of JC Staff, a studio that left a lot behind in terms of animation. Although many wanted to see another team take the reins of the adaptation, It has been confirmed that JC Staff will once again be in charge of One Punch Man.

While this trailer looks quite interesting, there are some people who remain skeptical. For now, we can only wait, since there is still no release date for the third season of One Punch Man. On related topics, AI shows us what Tatsumaki would look like in real life. Likewise, this is the trailer for One Punch Man World.

Editor's Note:

One Punch Man It is a great work, and I can't wait to see how the third season of this adaptation manages to bring to life some of the best moments of the manga. While it is somewhat disappointing that Mappa is not in charge of this project, I hope that JC Staff manages to honor the original work.

Via: EMOTION Label Channel