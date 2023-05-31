This year the platform Netflix It has not had the same popularity as in 2022, that is due to the absence of original movies and series that can attract the attention of subscribers. However, the middle of the year looks promising, and that is shown by the return of the franchise. Black Mirror, which arrives with a new season in a couple of weeks.

To celebrate the event, Netflix has revealed a new trailer that shows us a small preview of the episodes, and special emphasis is placed on one based on its own product, streaming services. To this is added that the specific day of the premiere of the chapters is finally confirmed, being the June 15 andthe exact day

See it here:

This is the synopsis of the show for those who don’t know it:

The fiction distributed by Netflix analyzes new technologies in an advanced and futuristic way that sometimes threaten the integrity of people. A path through the dangerous, obsessions, morality, loneliness and feelings involved in different worlds controlled by technology with a mostly catastrophic ending, although other times satisfying.

Remember that the five previous seasons and the movie are already available on Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: I’m really excited to see the new season, since it’s one of the few Netflix franchises that I liked. Of course, I hope they release all the chapters at once.