Yesterday, the second season of House of the Dragon came to an end. In this way, HBO shared a video with some of the productions they have in the pipeline for the rest of 2024, as well as 2025. Here we had the first look at the new episodes of series such as It: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and, something that many were waiting for, the second season of The Last of Us.

This little trailer shows us a little dialogue from Joel, brought to life by Pedro Pascal. Along with this, we can see some sequences from the game, like the dance in Jackson, Abby escaping from the zombies at the beginning of the adventure, and Ellie on the Seattle subway.

Likewise, this trailer shows us Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, responsible for Dina, Jeffrey Wright, who returns to give life to Isaac, as well as Kaitlyn Dever, in charge of Abby. Unfortunately, for the moment there is still no specific release date, although it is expected that The second season of The Last of Us will be available on HBO and Max sometime in 2025.

The second season of The Last of Us will be responsible for adapting part of the events of The Last of Us Part II. This time around, we will only be presented with seven episodes, and it is expected that the Naughty Dog game will need multiple seasons to be represented properly on the small screen. In related topics, you can find out more details about the future of this series here. Likewise, fans are not entirely happy with this production.

Author’s Note:

Given the approach this time around, it will be very interesting to see how HBO adapts the events of The Last of Us Part IIespecially considering the two protagonists and the way their stories intertwine, as well as how long this adventure is.

Via: HBO