This weekend Jump Festa 2023 was held in Japan. In addition to all the information related to the future of other animes, MAPPA took the main stage to talk about the second season of Jujutsu KaisenY give us the first official look at the adaptation they’ve been working on.

During his presentation, MAPPA showed us the first trailer and the design that the new anime characters will have. On this occasion the arc of Gojo’s Past will be adapted, an event where we will be introduced to characters like Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro.

While the trailer lacks a clear look at the anime, The designs that Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro will have were also shared.

Although at the moment there is no confirmation, it is expected that the second season of the anime will also be in charge of adapting the events of Shibuya Indecent. With this, The anime has been confirmed to return sometime in July 2023. In Related Issues, Kenjaku’s goal is revealed. Similarly, here you can see another preview of the second season.

Editor’s Note:

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen it will be great. The manga just gets better with each chapter and the Gojo’s Past and Shibuya Incident arcs are some of the most impressive moments in the entire story. I can’t wait anymore.

Via: TOHO