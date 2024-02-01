Megamind It is one of the great Dreamworks classics. The 2010 film has had a resurgence in recent years, thanks in part to memes. However, it was a big surprise to hear that the animation studio is already working on two new projects for this franchise, a new movie and an animated series, both projects headed to the Peacock service.

Through a new trailer, the first official look at Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicateanimated film that will arrive on Peacock on March 1, 2024. This is a direct continuation of the 2010 film, and shows us Megamind in his new life as a hero, as he fights with the Doom Syndicate, a group of villains who turn out to be his friends.

Next to Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicateit has also been revealed that it will be available in the future Megamind Rules!an eight-episode animated series that will function as a direct continuation of the film. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official information related to its story or release date.

Although there are some people happy about the return of Megamind, many more do not trust these projects for two big reasons. To begin with, the actors who will participate have not been confirmed, but from the trailer it seems that Will Ferrell and the rest of the original cast will not return. Along with this, the animation is clearly inferior to what was seen in the film from 14 years ago. On related topics, this is the first look at the new Woody Woodpecker movie. Likewise, Kojima presents his new film.

It's a shame that a movie as fun as Megamind is going to be shameless with a couple of soulless products. Although the final product remains to be seen, the trailer does not paint a good future for this series, which will be regurgitated for infants.

Via: Peacock