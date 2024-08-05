One of the big surprises of the last Nintendo Direct was The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomthe first official game starring Princess Zelda. Thus, today it was shared a new gameplay trailer that shows us a little more about this version of Hyrule, as well as Zelda’s abilities.

The new trailer gives us a great look at Hyrule and some of its regions, the Gerudo Desert, Jabul Waters, and Eldin Volcano, each with their own challenges to overcome and tribes to interact with. Alongside this, it’s been revealed that we can use fast travel to travel across the map. As if that wasn’t enough, It is possible to ride a horse that will help us travel this worldsomething never seen in the games of the series with a top down perspective.

Regarding new skills, The trailer revealed Bind and Reverse Bind, powers that allow us to link a certain object or enemy to Zeldaand move them, or ourselves, at the same time, regardless of their size. Once again, Nintendo offers us multiple tools whose objective is to make the player’s imagination fly in a completely new way for the series.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It will be available on the Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024. On related topics, will it be possible to use Link in this game? Likewise, they recreate the Olympic Games in Tears of the Kingdom.

Author’s Note:

Echoes of Wisdom It looks amazing. Once again, Nintendo has delivered a highly engaging experience, where player freedom is the main focus. This trailer probably convinced more than one person to buy this new adventure.

Via: Nintendo