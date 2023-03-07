The television series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, based on the video game of the same name, tells the story of Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world in which modern society was destroyed by a version of the cordyceps fungus that invades the body. The adaptation of HBO has enjoyed great success, taking the concept and franchise beyond the gaming niche.

As of last Sunday, the eighth episode of the series is now available The Last of Us to enjoy through HBO Max streaming service which leaves us waiting for the last episode, which will close the first season this week.

Reason why a trailer to give an idea of ​​the point at which the plot will be left in suspense, which has sometimes expanded details of the series and in others has been attached almost perfectly to the events of the video game.

The good news is that HBO confirmed that there will be at least a second season, at the moment it is unknown if such a season will talk about the events that occurred between The Last of Us part 1 and 2 or if it will go straight with the sequel to the original video game.

Editor’s note: I didn’t like the first chapter, but as the chapters of this series have progressed, I am more and more convinced that this is one of the best adaptations that have been made, outside of the gigantic announcement of Mortal Kombat in chapter 7 that devoured a great moment from the DLC of The Last of Us.