The first season of Diablo IV will be available starting July 20, with the promise of a new boss battle, quest line, and new gear to earn. Known as the Season of the Wicked, this season will introduce the Evil Monsters, a name that suits them very well. These monsters are described by Blizzard as “rotting abominations” that roam Sanctuary in a frenzy. They will not hesitate to attack anyone or anything that comes their way.

A new questline will focus on taking down these new enemies, with the help of Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light. He will train you to “capture the evil hearts” that are the source of monsters’ power and “turn them into powers that will alter your build.”

“The malignancy that has gripped the armies of the Burning Hells cannot run unchecked; you must extinguish it at its source before all of Sanctuary becomes its slave,” Blizzard proclaimed.

You can see a preview of the first season of Diablo IV next.

The Season of the Wicked will present 32 Evil Hearts in four categories for you to find. In turn, these will offer “unique bonuses” that will allow you to use evil against you.

“Killing Partially Corrupted enemies, a type of Evil Monster, will drop an Evil Heart. These can be captured by performing a ritual with the Cage of Bindings, an item acquired during the season quest line,” Blizzard explained. “Partially Corrupted enemies are hard to control and won’t give up easily. Attempting to capture the Heart will cause the Partially Corrupted enemy to be reborn as a Fully Corrupted enemy. If defeated, these rotten amalgamations will drop a version of the Evil Heart that can be placed in special Infested sockets in your Jewelery instead of a Normal Gem.”

In addition to this, you will also be able to explore the New Evil Tunnels of Diablo IV in search of the catalyst of corruption.

Here you will find Varshan the Consumed, the new boss of this season, which you can see in the image below.

There will also be a variety of new gear to add to your inventory when this season goes live, six Unique items to discover, as well as seven “legendary skins that can be obtained throughout the Season Journey.”

Be sure to keep an eye out for our guides to the Season of the Wicked when this season is available. We also have a series of guides Diablo IV for you to explore while you wait for this new season.

In other news, recently a player from Diablo IV found what appeared to be, at least initially, a giant version of the game’s terrifying Butcher enemy.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Wait Blizzard, I haven’t finished the game or reached level 100 yet! This game wants my soul and it’s no joke.