The franchise of Star Wars It is at a moment that we can consider as a peak, this is due to the large amount of content that is launched everywhere, whether with toys, movies, collectibles, video games and of course, the Disney Plus series. Speaking of which, last year they launched The Mandalorian season 3 and also Ahsokabut the fans were expecting something more specific and that is neither more nor less than The Bad Batchwhich managed to attract a large audience.

For those who don't know about the subject, The Bad Batch is a science fiction and fantasy animated series that is part of the Star Wars universe. It was created by Dave Filoni and premiered in Disney+ in May 2021. It focuses on the team of elite soldiers known as “The Bad Batch,” previously introduced in the seventh season of The Clone Wars. This way we can have a new approach to these more secondary characters.

Here you can see the trailer for the latest episodes, which are already on their way to Disney Plus:

Here is the brief synopsis of the story:

Follow a squad of experimental clones, each with unique abilities and genetic modifications. These clones, known as “The Bad Batch” or “Clone Force 99,” have special abilities that differentiate them from standard clone troopers. After Order 66, which orders the execution of the Jedi, “The Bad Batch” finds itself in a unique position. Unlike other clones, they do not automatically obey orders to eliminate Jedi, and this puts them in a difficult situation. The series follows this splinter group as they navigate a changing galaxy and face various challenges.

Remember that the February 21st the final season arrives at the service of Disney Plus.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: I have heard great things about this animated series, which is even much better than others in live action format like Obi-Wan. So, it will have to be given its respective review from scratch in the coming weeks before the new thing arrives.