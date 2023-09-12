This year the Attack on Titan anime ends, a franchise that has extended its ending into several chapters to adapt as much as possible of the manga with cutting-edge animation that has always distinguished the franchise from giants. And while these episodes are being released in streaming, a new trailer has already been released so that fans can get excited about appreciating the definitive battle.

Here you can check it:

For those who are waiting for the end of the series, it will arrive on November 4 on platforms such as Crunchyroll, gradually broadcasting these segments that will lead to the imminent conclusion that fans have been waiting for. Added to that is the farewell to characters who have been icons for an entire generation of viewers.

Remember that all seasons are in that season, in case you have never seen the series.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Finally, the conclusion of this anime that had been dragging things out for some time to generate excitement in the fans is coming to a close. I haven’t seen a single episode, but now that it’s over I’ll be able to watch it without waiting or something similar.