Rotten Tomatoes exclusively presented the trailer for The Continental: From the World of John Wicka series that will premiere in September on the streaming platform Peacock. The series explores the past of the hotel and of Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the film franchise), along with the young Charon (played by the late Lance Reddick in the films).

This three-part series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel for assassins, centerpiece of the universe of john wickthrough the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the hell of 1970s New York to face a past he thought he left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne. The cast of The Continental includes Mel Gibson (Cormac), Colin Woodell (Winston Scott), Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain ( Lou), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew) and Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie).

Developed, written, and executive produced by: Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons • Writers: Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons

Executive Producers: Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger

Directors: Albert Hughes (parts 1 and 3), Charlotte Brandstrom (part 2)

Studio: Lionsgate

Via: Rotten Tomatoes