Recently Warner is betting on launching Western franchises in the anime format, and we have seen that recently with Suicide Squad Isekai, a show that has been liked by the public who watched it in its first season on streaming platforms. And with this in mind, a film called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrimwhich will adapt the characters and settings that come from the writer’s mind JRR Tolkien.

The best of all is that it already has a first trailer released on social networks, and it is also confirmed that Peter Jacksondirector of the films of the early 2000s, will be part of it, at least in terms of approval and production. Which makes this film a product that should be taken into account so as not to miss its premiere.

You can see it here:

This is the synopsis that gives Warner from the movie:

New Line Cinema’s original anime film “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, based on the beloved books of J.R.R. Tolkien. Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (TV’s “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” and “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex”), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (“Succession”) as Helm. Hammerhand, the mighty king of Rohan; Gaia Wise (“A Walk in the Woods”) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (“Snowpiercer”) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who gave an unforgettable, award-winning performance in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, the shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale’s narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix’s “Bridgerton”), Yazdan Qafouri (“I Came By”), Benjamin Wainwright (“World on Fire”), Laurence Ubong Williams (“Gateway”), Shaun Dooley (“The Witcher”), Michael Wildman (“Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”), Jude Akuwudike (“Beasts of No Nation”), Bilal Hasna (“Sparks”) and Janine Duvitski (“Benidorm”). Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original film trilogy, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking revenge for his father’s death, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand at the ancient fortress of Hornburg – a mighty stronghold that would later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding themselves in increasingly desperate straits, Helm’s daughter Héra must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

For now, the release date of the film has not been confirmed, only that it will be during the Christmas holiday season. 2024.

Via: Youtube