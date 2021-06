June 23, 2021CommentRecent

Inspired by fans, made for fans. Xbox presents Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, an arcade action beat’em up basketball video game where Lebron, Bugs and Lola Bunny have to fight to stop the plans of the evil AL-G Rhythm and their cybernetic forces. It will be available exclusively for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1. Later it will arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S under a free-to-play format.