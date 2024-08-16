It will finally be available on November 8th Slitterheadthe next game from Keiichiro Toyama, director of the first Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush. In this way, A new trailer for this title is now available, and it gives us a better look at the story that awaits us..

In Slitterheadwe take control of Hyoki, an entity that wakes up in Kowlong City with no memories or body of its own. Its only goal is to defeat all the demons that have invaded this world. So the trailer gives us a better look at the characters we’ll be able to interact with.and the strange situation we find ourselves in.

Although the trailer may not make it clear, Slitterhead It’s still a horror game, where we are able to control bodies aliens, which will allow us to move at full speed from one body to another, fight using their blood as weapons and more.

Slitterhead Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 8, 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about this title here. Likewise, here is another trailer for the game.

Author’s Note:

Slitterhead This is a game I’m pretty excited about. Keiichiro Toyama is a legend in the industry, and it will be very interesting to see what he has in store for us. Even if the title doesn’t manage to revolutionize the genre, I hope it’s a terrifying adventure that I can keep entertained by.

Via: Bokeh Game Studio