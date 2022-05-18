Shortly after the end of “Moon knight”, Marvel Studios is already preparing his next series for Disney Plus: “She-Hulk” , which has just released its first official trailer. This new production will star Tatiana Maslany as the lawyer Jennifer Walters, who will have the stellar accompaniment of Mark Ruffalo in the role of Bruce Banner. Likewise, we see the return of Abomination.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in “She-Hulk.” Photo: Disney+

However, beyond the excitement for this new UCM project, various users on Twitter have reacted to the special effects shown in the preview. Many believe that it is not finished, and they hope that for the premiere they can improve the final result.

In fact, in some comments you can read comparisons with Princess Fiona from the “Shrek” saga, due to how the CGI looks. Next, we leave you some of the comments of netizens in the aforementioned social network.

“I mean how they have represented it live. She’s pretty faithful to the comic book version of her, but for some reason in live action I only see Fiona.”

Twitter Users React To “She-Hulk” Trailer Photo: Twitter capture

“Princess Fiona, is that you?”

Twitter Users React To “She-Hulk” Trailer Photo: Twitter capture

“It looks like a lot of fun, although the effects of ‘She-Hulk’ need more help. Other than that, pretty good.”

Twitter Users React To “She-Hulk” Trailer Photo: Twitter capture

“Hopefully the CGI of her isn’t finished yet.”

Twitter Users React To “She-Hulk” Trailer Photo: Twitter capture

“In Portuguese we have this expression, “que merd… é essa?” I mean, how much money does Disney have? Do the other movies struggle to get released because of its monopoly and all it can offer is poor graphic design?

Twitter Users React To “She-Hulk” Trailer Photo: Twitter capture

What will “She-Hulk” be about?

While they haven’t shared an official synopsis, Kevin Feige revealed during Disney’s Investors Day 2020 (via Collider) that “She-Hulk” will bring us closer to the personal life of Walters, who tries to balance his life on the court while he tries to adapt to his new stage in the body of a green being “who is well over 1.90 meters tall”.

“As Jennifer Walters is an attorney specializing specifically in legal cases geared towards superheroes, you never know which Marvel characters are going to show up from episode to episode,” said the president of Marvel Studios.

According to Marvel Tatiana Maslany would be Jennifer Walters – She Hulk. Photo: Entertainment Weekly.

When does “She-Hulk” premiere?