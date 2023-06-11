Monkey Island will finally come to sea ​​of ​​thieves in an impressive cross-over that will begin on July 20 of this year.

It’s not a complete surprise, of course; Rare first hinted at this cross-over of Monkey Island with sea ​​of ​​thieves in 2021, hidden in a small corner of the adventure of Pirates of the Caribbean of the game. And now the self-proclaimed mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood and his friends are getting similar treatment in three new and never-before-seen Tall Tales.

Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island, as it’s officially known, begins on Mêlée Island, where Threepwood is inexplicably receiving adulation. What follows is a “love letter to the classic adventure game” that will feature a host of familiar faces, including Murray, LeChuck and more.

The entire adventure, which can be played solo or as a team, will unfold over three free episodes, with a new chapter arriving each month starting on July 20.

Via: Youtube