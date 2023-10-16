the anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off of Netflix has received a new trailer showing scenes from the series, the seven evil exes of Ramonathe cast, the battles, Scott playing guitar and much more.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on November 17, 2023. Although it follows the comic book presentation, it has strong connections to the 2010 film, even going so far as to have the film’s actors reprising their various roles, which is no small feat given the popularity that Chris Evans and Brie Larson have acquired in the intervening years. Director Edgar Wright is also involved in the film as executive producer.

The film and anime are based on an independent comic that was first released in 2004 and concluded shortly before the film’s release. He stars as the titular character, a twenty-something slacker living in Toronto, Canada, who finds himself embroiled in high-concept action battles with the seven evil exes of his crush, Ramona Flowers.

Author’s note: I can’t wait for this wonder to be released, and it never ceases to terrify me that it’s already turning 20 years old. Scott Pilgrim.