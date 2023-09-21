Capcom has released the launch trailer and new screenshots of the recently announced DLC for the remake of Resident Evil 4titled “Separate Ways“, which will be released on September 21.

Here’s a summary of the downloadable content, according to Capcom:

“Separate Ways” explores another side of the revamped narrative, following Ada Wong on a clandestine mission that reunites the agent with Leon S. Kennedy during their search for the president’s missing daughter. Along with the release of “Separate Ways“, on the same day a free update will be available for “The Mercenaries“, which introduces Ada Wong and her notorious employer Albert Wesker as playable characters for the popular bonus mode.

In “Separate Ways“, Ada Wong travels to a lonely, rural part of Europe to infiltrate a town controlled by the religious group known as The Illuminati. By order of Albert Wesker, Ada is on a mission to obtain the cult’s darkest secret: a mysterious material known as “the Amber.” Her operation is intertwined with Leon S. Kennedy’s search for the president’s missing daughter, providing an alternate perspective on the main story that reveals events occurring behind the scenes.

In addition to the acclaimed shooting gameplay, combat and knife mechanics of Resident Evil 4“Separate Ways” introduces an additional feature that takes the fast-paced action to exciting levels. For this exciting mission, Ada is equipped with a Grappling Hook Gun that can be used to swing over chasms, ascend quickly, and dive into the depths. She can also employ the device in combat to engage enemies in close quarters and perform melee takedowns from a distance.

Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PC through Steam.

Via: Youtube