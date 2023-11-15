Although at the moment it is unknown what will happen to Spider-Man in the MCU, Sony is still moving forward with its plans to expand the spider multiverse with multiple films. Not only Kraven will come in the future, but Madame Web, one of the company’s most striking films, is already in development. Thus, Today the first trailer for this film was released.

Through its official YouTube channel, Marvel Entertainment has published the first official trailer for Madame Web, which gives us a better look at Dakota Johnson in the lead roleas well as some of the spider people who will participate in this film.

In the original Marvel material, Madame Web is a clairvoyant who often finds herself aligned with stories from the multiverse.. It is a mantle, like many others, that has been worn by various characters, all within the Spider-Man family. Notably, Cassandra Webb and Julia Carpenter played the role of Madame Web.

This new version of the character has been described as “Spider-Man’s Doctor Strange,” So, if Sony’s plans are on the right track, we will see more of it in the future. In this regard, Sanford Panitch, Sony executive, mentioned the following:

“Actually, there is a plan. I think now maybe it’s becoming a little clearer to people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The good thing is that we have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There is an amazing sandbox to play in. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think it’s the same on their end. But we have a great relationship. “I think there are a lot of opportunities that are going to happen.”

Apparently, Madame Web would be the starting point to link all the Spider-Man movies that Sony is making, such as how well Morbius, Kraven and, of course, Venom have been. We can only wait to see if these future plans would also include Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, or some version of this character. Let us remember that rumors have indicated that Tobey Maguire will play this hero again in a post-credits scene in Madame Web.

For now, we can only wait for the next one. February 16, 2024, the day Madame Web will reach the theaters cinema. On related topics, you can check our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 here. Likewise, Miles Morales is now the main Spider-Man in the games.

Editor’s Note:

Madame Web It looks interesting, although the design of the Spider-Woman that we see in the trailer does not look as good as other Marvel productions, the film has the potential to be the great work that Sony has been waiting for, and be the cornerstone of its multiversal plans.

Via: Marvel Entertainment