Movie theaters are about to receive a new biopic that will chart the life and career of music icon Whitney Houston. Under the name of “I want to dance with someone”Sony has presented a preview with the protagonist of the film, Ackie, recognized for his participation in “Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker”.

Regarding the plot, “I wanna dance with somebody” will review the most important moments in the singer’s musical career. Scripted by Anthony McCarten (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), it will showcase Whitney Houston’s exciting, moving and inspiring journey to the top of international music. “I want to dance with someone” has a cast made up of Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters. Its premiere is scheduled for 2023. VIDEO: Sony Pictures