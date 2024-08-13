Although there is no release date yet, we do know that the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be available at some point this year. Thus, the Japanese company has decided to excite the public with a new series of trailers, which are focused on each of the titles present in this package, so today’s focus is on the delivery that started it all, X-Men: Children of the Atom.

Through its official YouTube account, Capcom shared a trailer focused entirely on X-Men: Children of the Atom. Here we can see a selection of mutants confirmed by heroes and villains like Colossus, Wolverine, Magneto and Omega Red and more. Here is the description offered by the Japanese company:

“With the systems you know and love from Street Fighter II, this game adds the superhuman power of the mutants to the mix! Enjoy thrilling battles with super jumps and super combos!”

While the first official collaboration between Marvel and Capcom was The Punisherwhich is a beat’em up, X-Men: Children of the Atom It was the beginning of the fighting game saga that eventually gave rise to Marvel vs. Capcom in the form. In this way, it is very likely that in the coming days we will see more trailers focused on the other titles that we find in the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

Although there is no specific release date at the moment, it is expected that the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC at some point in the rest of 2024On a related note, Marvel is excited about this collection. Likewise, a new installment of Marvel vs. Capcom could be a reality.

Capcom has done a fantastic job with its collections, and it seems that all of its work has led to this bundle. The Marvel vs. Capcom series is beloved by all gamers, so the company is doing everything it can to live up to their expectations.

