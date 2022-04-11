HIt’s been three years since Weathering With You It arrived in theaters in Japan. Fortunately, Makato Shinkai, the film director responsible for this film and Your Nameis nowhere near presenting us his next great work, Suzume no Tojimari, or Suzume’s Door-Lockingwhich has confirmed its release date with a new trailer.

Suzume no Tojimari will hit theaters in Japan on November 11, 2022. Similarly, the new trailer for the film shows us that the artistic direction of CoMix Wave Films, the studio behind Shinkai’s previous works, improves with each project.

Similarly, a new synopsis and poster has been shared:

“On the other side of the door, there was time in its entirety— 17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she meets a young man who tells her, ‘I’m looking for a door.’ What Suzume finds is a single weathered door that stands amidst the ruins as if protected from whatever catastrophe befalls. Seemingly mesmerized by her power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Gates begin to open one after another throughout Japan, unleashing destruction on anyone who is nearby. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars The sunset the morning sky Within that realm, it was as if all time had melted into the sky— Drawn to this mysterious gate, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.”

Previously, Shinkai mentioned that this will be a movie worth seeing in theaters. Let’s just hope the rest of the world doesn’t have to wait long to enjoy this film.

Suzume no Tojimari will hit theaters in Japan on November 11, 2022. In related topics, check out Piccolo’s new preview at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here. Similarly, these are the confirmed characters for the last part of Attack on Titan.

Makato Shinkai is one of my favorite anime directors. Yes ok Your Name Y Weathering With You have been phenomenal, I would like to see a new impossible love story that doesn’t have magical elements, like The Garden of Wordsalthough I know that his new film will be magnificent.

