Chihuahua, Chih.- Two drivers were seriously injured after a strong frontal impact on the highway leading to Ciudad Juárez.

It was at km 26 of the road in question where motorists reported a serious accident between two trailers.

According to the first versions collected at the scene, the driver of a yellow trailer, which was traveling in the direction towards Chihuahua, fell asleep, jumped the median, hitting a trailer from the S-Mart company head-on.

Trapped between the iron bars, both drivers were left with serious injuries, who were helped by white angels paramedics and rushed to a hospital.

Elements from different corporations arrived at the scene, as well as the National Guard, which were forced to close the highway from south to north.