It will finally be available on August 29th Visions of Manathe first completely new installment in the series in years. In this way, Square Enix wants as many people as possible to give this installment a chance, and This has taken the form of a demo, which is now available.

Through a new trailer, Square Enix has confirmed that a demo for Visions of Mana is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This way, everyone interested will have the opportunity to try out this title before its release, and find out if this experience is for them or not.

Now, It is important to mention that some of the content in the demo differs from the final version of the game.. For those who enjoy this preview, they will receive three weapons in the full launch:

Gladius (small sword for Val)

Falx (big sword for Val)

Horn Lance (spear for Val)

These weapons can be claimed by starting a new game and progressing through Chapter 1. However, those who don’t play the demo will still have a chance to get these items, it will just take some time. Remember, the demo of Visions of Mana is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, while the game will reach our hands on August 29, 2024. In related topics, Visions of Mana would arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2. Similarly, here you can check out our gameplay of Trials of Mana.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait for it to be available Visions of Manaas a big fan of the first installments of the series, especially Trials of ManaI’m looking forward to seeing what the next step will be for the Square Enix franchise, and seeing if it has a place today.

Via: Square Enix