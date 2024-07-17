Last week, Nintendo surprised us by revealing a mysterious teaser for a game simply known as Emio, a horror title for adults. By not sharing precise information, many speculated that this project was a collaboration with Bloober Team, to offer something similar to The Medium or Silent Hill. Well, all doubts are in the past, since a trailer has confirmed that this installment is actually a new Famicom Detective Club.

Through a new trailer, Yoshio Sakamoto, producer of this title, has officially revealed Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. This is the first title in the series since 1989.. In this way, it seems that the remakes we saw in 2021 inspired the developers to return to this series and offer something completely new after almost 30 years since the release of The Girl Who Stands Behind.

Like its predecessors, Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club It will be a graphic novel with point and click elements, where the player has to solve a mystery. This time, a serial killer has taken advantage of an urban legend to kill students, and it is our task to put an end to this terrible event.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2024On a related note, you can check out our review of the remakes of the first two Famicom Detective Club installments here.

Author’s Note:

Disappointment is a feeling that many are sharing right now. After a week of speculation, the return of Famicom Detective Club is not something that was expected. While it’s nice to see Nintendo not forgetting about its niche series, I highly doubt that this title will become a commercial success.

Via: Nintendo