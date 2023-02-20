After years of waiting, during the IGN Fan Fest 2023 that took place over the weekend, it was confirmed that Lies of Pthe soulslike of Pinocchio, finally has an exact release window, and it looks like the wait will only be a few months.

During their presentation at this digital event, Neowiz and Round8 Studio confirmed that Lies of P It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Game Pass day one, sometime in August 2023. Although an exact date was not given, it is clear that there is not much left to enjoy this installment.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details related to his story, beyond what can be seen in the trailer, where it seems that Geppetto will be the main antagonist. With E3 2023 and Summer Game Fest coming up in the next few months, we’ll likely see a bit more about this title ahead of its release.

Remember, Lies of P It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Game Pass next August 2023. On related topics, learn more about this title here. Similarly, the duration of the game is revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Lies of P it looks like the soullike many have been waiting for. bloodborne It was a game that marked a before and after for many fans, and seeing that this next one has a clear inspiration is more than enough for the public’s attention to be focused on this installment.

Via: IGN