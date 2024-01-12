Akira Toriyama will have a very interesting 2024. Not only is Dragon Ball DAIMA expected to be available in October, but during the first half of the year the anime of Dragon Ball will finally arrive. Sand Land. Thus, A new trailer has confirmed the launch sale for this long-awaited production.

Yesterday, Bandai Namco revealed the official release date for the video game Sand Landand a few moments ago the company shared a trailer confirming that the anime of Sand Land will be available during spring 2024. Although at the moment there is no clearer information, it is likely that its premiere will coincide with the video game.

The video game of Sand Land It will be available next April 26, so the anime will probably have a premiere in April as well. This is the description of this story:

“The world's water supply is practically depleted and the small amount that remains is controlled by a greedy king. Tired of suffering under the king's rule, Sheriff Rao asks for help from the demons of Sand Land and together they set out on a journey to discover The Legendary Spring. Beelzebub has a childlike charm with quotes like, 'I stayed up late and went to bed without brushing my teeth,' but he also has the strength to fight off his enemies. The small town's sheriff, Rao, is well-liked and has the personality to respect demons as equals. The Thief demon is good at stealing and is actually not much older than Beelzebub, but he is treated like an old man due to his appearance and the way he talks. Throughout his journey with Beelzebub and his friends, Rao soon realizes that demons are not enemies of humans.

Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, ANIMA are the studios in charge of the animation. Like the original manga, Akira Toriyama is in charge of the story in the anime, which will be directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima, with music by Yugo Kanno, and the participation of Mutsumi Tamura, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Chō, Satoshi Tsuruoka, Nobuo Tobita .

The interesting thing is that the anime Sand Land It will not come to Crunchyroll or Netflix, but will be a Hulu exclusive, at least in the United States. It remains to be seen on which platforms this production will be available in the rest of the world. We remind you that the anime of Sand Land It will be available in spring 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about the video game here.

Editor's Note:

Undoubtedly, Sand Land It is one of Akira Toriyama's most interesting works, and seeing this production after so many years is a dream come true for all fans of this mangaka. We just have to see if it meets fans' expectations or not.

Via: Bandai Namco