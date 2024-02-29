Although we are in what is possibly the last year of the Switch, the console continues to receive ports that expand its gigantic library. After multiple leaks, THQ Nordic has finally confirmed that Biomutant It will arrive on this console next May.

Through a new trailer, THQ Nordic has finally confirmed that Biomutant It will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 14, 2024. Although the official look mentions that everything was captured directly on this console, at the moment it is unknown for sure what the performance of this port will be, something that many are interested in.

Let us remember that Biomutant arrived on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2021, and received a number of mixed, though mainly negative, ratings. The game presents us with an open world to explore, as well as a combat system that combines third-person shooting, kung-fu, and unique mutant abilities. Biomutant will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on May 14, 2024. On related topics, you can check our review of Biomutant here.

Editor's Note:

Biomutant It's a bad game. Although it has decent visuals, its gameplay and exploration leave a lot to be desired, to the point that they feel like good ideas wasted. While it would be interesting to have this experience on Switch, it is not something I recommend.

Via: THQ Nordic