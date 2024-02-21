Last year, World of Goo 2 was announced, a sequel to the classic 2008 physics puzzle game. Now, during today's Nintendo Direct it was confirmed that This delivery will be available in nintendo switch as an exclusive on consoles on May 23, 2024.

The sequel will feature new abilities, such as explosive Goo, which grows and shrinks. With this, It has been confirmed that this delivery will have more than 64 levels. Remember, World of Goo 2 It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive on May 23, 2024.

Via: Nintendo