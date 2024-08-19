Yesterday, during the finals of the Pokémon World Championships 2024, Pikachu’s parents made a series of special announcements related to the different games in a series. One of these was the TCGthe collectible card game, of which we finally know when its new version for mobile devices will arrive.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Pokémon TCG Pocket It will be available on iOS and Android devices starting next October 30th worldwide for free.This application will give us the opportunity to collect virtual cards, as well as participate in digital competitions, and you can already pre-register in your preferred mobile store.

Pokémon TCG Pocket will allow us to open up to two free booster packs daily to collect Pokémon cards, where we find new, classic and some exclusive designs, as well as illustrations from the past and exclusive cardsLikewise, we are presented with 3D cards with illustrations never seen before.

An essential part of this title is collecting, so a great emphasis will be placed on a digital portfolio with which it is possible to show your friends and acquaintances everything you have achieved. Last but not least, You will also be able to participate in casual battles between friends and strangers.

Remember, Pokémon TCG Pocket It will be available on iOS and Android devices starting next October 30th for free.. In related topics, these are the champions of the Pokémon World Championships 2024. Likewise, these are the locations for the Pokémon World Championships in 2025 and 2026.

Author’s Note:

While the popularity of the TCG is undeniable, Pokémon will have to contend with games like Hearthstone and Marvel Snapother card games with a fairly large fan base. However, this is Pikachu we’re talking about, so this app is sure to be a day one hit.

Via: Pokémon