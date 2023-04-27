Yesterday was quite interesting in terms of video game rumors, as a famous leaker assured that there was already a confirmed date for the new work of FromSofwtare, Armored Core 6. And now, it seems that this person’s information was completely true, since a new video was released with everything and the release day reaffirmed.

In the video released on Youtube it can be seen that the development is already quite advanced, so it could be a project that was already working for a long time but that was not released until The Game Awards 2022. And that is confirmed to us with its departure date, because we will be seeing it next August 25th.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis that puts FromSoftware in your page:

This work, the latest work in the “ARMORED CORE” series, manipulates the “Armored Core”, which is an original mechanism just for you, which is assembled by rearranging parts and operates freely in a three-dimensionally extending sci-fi world. It is an action game that you can roam.

Remember that Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will be released on August 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: FromSoftware

Editor’s note: This is a Hi-Fi Rush-esque surprise, with a newly announced game launching shortly after, sure, it didn’t come out this second, but it’s only four months away from its new trailer. We’ll see if it’s worth trying in August.