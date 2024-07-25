Hidalgo del Parral.- A trailer carrying packages was destroyed when it collided with the rear of a passenger bus on the Jiménez-Camargo highway. Fortunately, despite the spectacular nature of the accident, no one was seriously injured.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, when the emergency services reported the serious accident at kilometer 19 of the aforementioned highway.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a trailer with its front destroyed due to the strong impact and meters further on a passenger bus with a strong rear impact, fortunately without affecting the passengers’ seating area.

According to the version of some of the passengers who were traveling on the bus, they were traveling from Ciudad Juárez to Chiapas, and the accident caused some of the travelers to have a nervous breakdown.

The trailer with the company name “Paquete Express” was completely destroyed at the front, while the bus from the company “Fronteras” was severely hit at the rear.

Fortunately, despite the spectacular nature of the accident, no one was seriously injured, as several of those involved in the incident were assessed by paramedics from the Red Cross and Ángeles Blancos.