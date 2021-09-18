Abadiel Martinez

Toluca / 18.09.2021 09:57:07

This morning there was an accident on the Mexico – Toluca highway, where a trailer caught fire after capsizing at the height of the municipality of Río Hondito.

According to information from the National Guard, the accident occurred in the direction of the Mexican capital, in the section corresponding to the community of Río Hondito and near the Lerma – La Marquesa highway booth, where a trailer operator lost control, climbed out of the tarmac and rolled onto a piece of land.

After this accident, the unit that transported basic consumer products began to catch fire. Civil Protection and Firefighters Personnel Ocoyoacac, Lerma and even Huixquilucan they came to douse the flames.

National Guard agents flagged the area. Although the unit was not on the lanes and they were clear, motorists slowed down passing by to observe what happened.

It is worth mentioning that the combatants’ work lasted until 09:00 a.m. when the situation was completely controlled. So far the health status of the operator or occupants of the heavy unit has not been reported.

