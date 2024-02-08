This week has been one of many announcements around the world of Disney, because in their new business meeting they confirmed release dates for their next releases in theaters, we have as an example Moana 2 and also Frozen 3, which will soon arrive in theaters. On the other hand, something related to the expected Intensely 2, and fortunately, there is already a new trailer and of course, its respective release window so that people can admire this sequel.
In the video we can see the characters that we already knew from the first installment, going through an everyday moment in the life of the person in whom they live, Riley. And we see them trying to get through a situation where the girl is playing a game of Ice Hockey. After this we see the same shot that we already knew of the new emotion, we talk about neither more nor less than Anxiety.
Here you can see it:
This is the synopsis of the film:
In Inside Out 2, Joy, Sadness, Fear, Fury and Disgust will once again find themselves immersed in an exciting and unexpected adventure inside Riley's mind. Together, they must face emotional obstacles and learn to work as a team to maintain balance and help Riley find his happiness amid the challenges of adolescence and change. Even without an official version of the plot, it is known that emotions will explore new islands of personality and enter unknown territories, they will discover that personal growth involves accepting negative emotions and learning to deal with them in a healthy way. This animated sequel directed by Kelsey Mann will take us on an emotionally resonant and humorous journey, reminding us of the importance of emotions in our lives and how they shape our identity.
The best thing in the description was discovering the departure window, which is scheduled for June of this year.
Via: Youtube
Editor's note: This is one of the few projects that I currently have faith in currently at Disney. So, let's hope that it lives up to expectations, given that the first part was quite worth it at the time.
