Make space in your agenda for August 24. Cold Iron Studios and Focus Home Interactive date the release of Aliens: Fireteam, an announcement they celebrate by sharing a new trailer for the team-based action-shooter video game in which they take down 20 enemies, including 11 different xenomorphs (from face huggers to Praetorians). Aliens: Fireteam is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox One.