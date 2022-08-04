As advanced, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers will be survivors, and Albert Wesker will be a murderer.

Although we already had in mind that Dead by Daylight and the Resident Evil saga would once again have a new collaboration in the horror title of BehaviorInteractivewe needed to know more details from those responsible for the game, since we already had several clues as a result of a leak just a few days ago from the title files.

The development studio has presented us with the trailer that appears at the top of the news the new crossover between Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil, called Project W. In it we see in action (with a cinematic, yes) some of the characters that we already knew were going to be added to the game.

Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers will join the role of survivors, while Albert Wesker will act as assassin. In addition, each of them will have their own appearances, icons and audio, and we will be able to go through Resident Evil scenarios with them.

Raccoon City Police Department to be revampedRelated to this, we’re told that with the content will come an upgraded version of the Raccoon City Police Department, with the west wing including the STARS office, the dark room, and the records room, and the east wing featuring the chief’s office. , the art room and the roof terrace, among others. It should be clarified that from Behavior they have not specified the release date of the DLCthey simply assure that we will see it soon.

As we have commented, this collaboration between the two franchises is not the first we have seen, since last year we had another agreement that brought several familiar faces from the Capcom saga to Behavior Interactive’s successful horror title, with a DLC that included characters, maps and accessories on the different platforms where the game is available.

More about: Dead by Daylight, Resident Evil, Crossover, Collaboration and Behavior Interactive.