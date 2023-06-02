Last week the start of the important events of the video game industry was established in 2023this with a PlayStation showcase that was of varied tastes for the public. However, things do not stop there, since Ubisoft promises to return to the spotlight with his event forwardwhich already has a trailer and a confirmed date.

According to what is seen in the official video, there will be great games present such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Crew Mirage And till Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Some titles like the delayed one are also expected to be shown Skull and Bones and annual deliveries of the caliber of Just Dance.

Check the trailer:

As for the schedule of the event, it will be next Monday June 12 when users can tune into the official Ubisoft channels, with an estimated duration of just over a full hour. This at the point of 10:00 a.m.Pacific time, for those who are watching from central Mexico, they can do it at 11:00 a.m. andno point

Many surprises are expected for this event, which comes one day after the presentation of Xbox which will include a segment dedicated to Starfield.

Via: Ubisoft

Editor’s note: Hopefully Ubisoft can redeem itself in some way, after all it is one of the big companies in the industry, and it would be worthwhile for this medium to continue. Above all it would be cool if Rayman returned to the consoles.