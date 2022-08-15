D-Pad Studio offers us an action and platform adventure that can be played cooperatively.

The team of D Pad Studio He already told us that we would know his new game very soon, and so it has been. The creators of the fantastic Owlboy have presented us with the trailer that is located on these lines Vikings On Trampolinesan action adventure and platforms.

Can be played cooperativelyThe game’s greatest feature is that, beyond its careful pixel art aesthetics, allows you to play solo or cooperatively, with a local multiplayer that will accept up to four players on PC and consoles. We will have to face different challenges, including final bosses, with a gameplay based on the simple mechanic of bouncing between trampolines.

Vikings On Trampolines will also offer us a competitive mode and different mini-games during the adventure, which stands out for being tremendously accessible thanks to can be played with one hand control the joystick. Its managers assure that it was born as a result of one of the small experimental projects that they had in hand.

From D-Pad Studio they assure that the game will reach PC and consoles, but does not have a release date yet confirmed. For now, it can be added to the wish list at Steam and there is not much more information apart from the one on the page official Webbut they will offer more details during Gamescom 2022.

