In April 1945, Soviet planes sank the freighter “Karlsruhe”. There were around 1,100 refugees on board the ship – and perhaps also a previously lost Nazi treasure.

Divers have discovered a WWII wreck off the coast of the Baltic Sea.

It should be about the cargo ship “ Karlsruhe “Act.

“Act. The steamship landed on April 12, 1945 from Pillau harbor near Koenigsberg (Kaliningrad).

Warsaw – Polish divers say they have in the Baltic Sea the wreck of the cargo ship “Karlsruhe“Discovered that in 1945 with many East Prussia refugees was sunk on board. “We are practically certain that it is the” Karlsruhe “, said diver Lukasz Piotrewicz on Wednesday the German press agency. This results from the position and shape of the ship as well as recognizable details such as the chimney and the screw. However, there can only be complete certainty if the Polish maritime authority gives permission to salvage objects. On board, the divers made out military vehicles, china and many boxes with unknown contents.

Is the secret of the Amber Room buried in the wreck of the “Karlsruhe”?

According to the divers, the find of the “Karlsruhe” could possibly also provide information about the whereabouts of the legendary Amber room give. This is last in Koenigsberg It was from there that the freighter started its last voyage with a large load. Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm I. had the preciously carved Amber wall paneling 1716 given to the Russian tsar. German soldiers brought the legendary state room to Königsberg in 1942. There his track is lost. Since then there have been many, often adventurous, theories about his whereabouts.

The replicated Amber Room in the Catherine Palace in Pushkin near Saint Petersburg (archive photo). © Arno Burgi / dpa

“Karlsruhe” – This is how the divers discovered the wreck

The wreck lies at a depth of 88 meters, several dozen kilometers north of the port of Ustka. The divers’ search work took a year, Piorewicz said. Among other things, the reports are used to locate them Soviet fighter pilot evaluated.

Freighter “Karlsruhe” sank with refugees from East Prussia

According to the Polish news agency PAP, the steamship left on April 12, 1945 the Pillau harbor near Koenigsberg (Kaliningrad). On Around 1100 people were on board, most of them refugees from East Prussia. The next day the convoy of ships in which the “Karlsruhe” was en route was bombed by Soviet planes. The freighter sank, about a hundred people survived. (dpa / ml)