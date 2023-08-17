Since the end of July, sniffer dogs have been active in Haut-Vernet. For the dogs, Émile’s trail ends at a fountain about sixty meters from the grandparents’ house. That makes the fountain important to the researchers. In the meantime, all objects collected during the first weeks of the search are also being thoroughly analysed.

The fountain is located in the main street of the village, on a steep little road that passes the grandparents’ house. Two local residents claim they saw the boy walking down that street on the day of his disappearance. “I know what I saw,” one of them recently told the French newspaper Le Parisien. Émile knew the area well and regularly wandered around the house. “He is used to going more than 250 meters from home, he knows the area,” an agent told the same newspaper.

According to the investigation, Émile would have walked to the fountain alone, although preliminary evidence is lacking. Since his scent ends up there, the researchers believe he was taken there by someone or got involved in a car accident. See also Traffic light argues about "fuel guzzlers" as a company car His trail may have been lost due to the large number of people who helped search for the boy. In that case he would probably have walked further than the fountain.

